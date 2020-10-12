Boone Co. reports 85 new cases of COVID-19 since Saturday
1,087 have recovered and 24 have died.
BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - There are now a total of 1,421 positive COVID-19 cases in Boone County as an additional 85 cases were announced since Saturday.
Of those cases, 1,087 have recovered and 24 have died. Here is the breakdown of Boone County positive cases and deaths by age:
- 0-9 years old: 60 positive cases
- 10-19 years old: 158 positive cases
- 20-29 years old: 289 positive cases and 1 death
- 30-39 years old: 197 positive cases
- 40-49 years old: 263 positive cases and 1 death
- 50-59 years old: 209 positive cases and 1 death
- 60-69 years old: 113 positive cases and 4 deaths
- 70-79 years old: 78 positive cases and 8 deaths
- 80-89 years old: 39 positive cases and 5 deaths
- 90-99 years old: 14 positive cases and 4 deaths
- 100 years old or older: 1 positive case
The percentage of positive tests reported between Sunday and Saturday is 7.0 percent. You can find more information here.
There are no areas of concern in Boone County. Health officials continue to recommend testing for asymptomatic contacts of COVID-19 cases. Testing should also be considered for individuals with potential exposures such as those attending large gatherings and those traveling from high incidence areas.
If asymptomatic individuals are being tested, specimens should be collected 5 – 9 days after the last potential exposure. Testing has played a key role in Boone County in identifying cases of COVID-19 and supporting contact tracing to prevent the transmission.
