Average gas price in Illinois drop 3 cents

Gasoline demand is just 6 percent below levels last year at this time.
Gas prices
Gas prices(KMVT)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AURORA, Ill. (WIFR) - On the week, the national gas price average held steady at $2.18 despite a slight jump in demand.

Gasoline demand is just 6 percent below levels last year at this time. However, the increase isn’t substantial enough to impact supply levels or pump prices.

The average price of gas in Rockford as of Monday is $2.25, a penny cheaper than a month ago, according to AAA.

“In a typical year, a hurricane season like we’ve experienced this year would have caused gas prices to spike, but 2020 is not a typical year,” Molly Hart, spokesperson for AAA – The Auto Club Group said. “Low U.S. gasoline demand has helped contain any impact to gas prices locally and regionally throughout this hurricane season.”

Motorists can find gas for $2.25 or cheaper at 72 percent of gas stations, compared to 12 percent last October. The national average is a penny less than last month and 45 cents cheaper than last year.

“The vast majority of motorists are seeing stability at the pump, even despite Hurricane Delta. On the week 45 state gas price averages only fluctuated by one or two pennies, if at all. Demand just is not strong enough to outpace supply, which means drivers are continuing to benefit from cheaper prices at the pump,” Hart said.

Motorists can find current gas prices along their route with the free AAA Mobile app for iPhone, iPad and Android. The app can also be used to map a route, find discounts, book a hotel and access AAA roadside assistance. Learn more here.

