Autumn and the Arboretum all week long

Published: Oct. 11, 2020
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Fall games, changing colors and smiling families that’s what you can find as you head over to Klehm Arboretum And Botanic Gardens during its week-long event.

Autumn and the Arboretum is an annual event that’s typically one day long but due to COVID-19 organizers are spreading the event out over a week to accommodate social distancing. When visiting you’ll have the chance to go through a straw maze, scavenger hunts, doggy costume contest and some virtual activities.

“So people are out using their phones to scan these special codes on special signs and  they are learning more about what they’re seeing. there are little trivia questions they can take selfies with the trees that have the great color. It’s really great to see people engaging in what we have that way,” said Alex Mills, Klehm Arboretum And Botanic Gardens executive director.

The event started Sunday October 11and will last through Sunday October 18.

