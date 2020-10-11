Winnebago County Health Department pushes community to drive-thru flu clinic

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As the weather begins to take a turn for the chilly, protecting yourself against the flu is important and the forest city is kicking off its initiative with a round of drive-thru clinics.

Every Saturday through the end of October, the Winnebago County Health Department welcomes people to get their annual vaccine at no cost. Anyone 6 months of age or older can get one, and no appointment is necessary.

“We have to maintain social distancing, we want to make sure we have masks on and we want to make sure that the exposure time is low for the population," Winnebago County Health Department Administrator Dr. Sandra Martell said. "Essentially, in a drive up, the population is in their own isolation mobiles, in their households and it gives us an opportunity as well. We’re able to vaccinate entire families as well.”

The next clinic will be on Saturday, October 17 at Rockford’s North Towne Mall from 10 to 2.

