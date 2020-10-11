Whiteside County man dies in motorcycle accident

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Just after 5p.m. Saturday the deputies were called to the 4400 block of E. Massbach Road in Rural Elizabeth Illinois. When deputies arrived they found a motorcycle on the ground near a driveway. Deputies say driver Rodney Phelps was traveling south on Massbach Road when he took a sharp turn that threw him off the bike. Phelps died from his injuries.

The accident is still under investigation

