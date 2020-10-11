Advertisement

Weekend ends on mild note, rain likely Monday before cooler conditions late week

By Ethan Rosuck
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stateline has been blessed with several days of above-normal and sunny days. This includes two back-to-back 80s we had Friday and Saturday. The weekend will end on a mild note before a rainy start to the work week Monday.

While Sunday will be a bit cooler than Friday and Saturday, it will remain dry but with a few more clouds in the skies. Forecast highs Sunday will be in the low-to-mid 70s area wide. The further south you are, the warmer it will be. Get outside while you can because the weather will be great for it!

A tad cooler but still well above normal and dry for your Sunday.
A tad cooler but still well above normal and dry for your Sunday.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Then with our next cold front on Monday morning, it will bring some light rain showers along with it. This will not be an all-day event as the front will move through in the morning. Our current thoughts is rain will be around through the morning and very early afternoon hours Monday. Then skies will quickly clear out! Forecast highs Monday are in the upper 60s, a tad above normal.

Expect light rain with an approaching cold front Monday, especially early.
Expect light rain with an approaching cold front Monday, especially early.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)
The rain will be an early day event. By the afternoon Monday, it will be done.
The rain will be an early day event. By the afternoon Monday, it will be done.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Tuesday and Wednesday will continue seasonably mild and dry with highs flirting with 70 degrees Tuesday and the lower 70s Wednesday. This will be it though because Thursday you can expect much cooler temperatures.

The real cold air will remain in Canada for the first half of the week. We'll have seasonably cooler temperatures first.
The real cold air will remain in Canada for the first half of the week. We'll have seasonably cooler temperatures first.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

A dip in the jet stream will give much of the Midwest, including Northern Illinois another taste of below normal air. Highs in the 50s arrive Thursday and continue through next weekend. The good news, it will feel a lot more like fall and will be dry.

Late next week, the jet stream will dip south and give us well-below normal temperatures.
Late next week, the jet stream will dip south and give us well-below normal temperatures.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The next rain chances in the forecast after Monday aren’t for another 9 to 10 days. However you can see the below normal temperatures won’t be going away, as the Climate Prediction Center those will dominate over the next two weeks.

After Sunday and a pair of 70s next week, below normal temperatures dominate the forecast
After Sunday and a pair of 70s next week, below normal temperatures dominate the forecast(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)
Going through the end of October, below normal temperatures will dominate much of the country.
Going through the end of October, below normal temperatures will dominate much of the country.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

