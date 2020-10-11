Advertisement

WCHD hosts mobile COVID-19 test site in Rockford Public Schools administration building

The RPS administration building became a mobile COVID-19 testing site.
The RPS administration building became a mobile COVID-19 testing site.(WIFR)
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department hosts a mobile COVID-19 testing site at the Rockford Public Schools administration building.

From 9 to 5, all interested in getting a test could come by. The operation took over the parking lot for the weekend, and many in the region took advantage of the additional testing site.

Those with the health department say they’re doing all they can to provide Rockford residents with safe and accurate results.

“What we do is that we just pop up, especially in more urban cities where people can’t really reach the permanent site," Mobile Testing Site Manager with the Winnebago County Health Department Enrique Jones said. "We just kind of pop up in different areas, so people who are unable to, maybe don’t have a car, maybe, any other issues where they may not be able to get there, we just kind of try to pop up in the area so that they’ll be able to have the chance to get tested.”

