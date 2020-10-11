Rockford man arrested during a Friday protest

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A group of protestors marched to Rockford Police District 1 on West State Street Friday. Police say three protestors vandalized the District 1 sign and when officers approached the protestors they went running. Officers arrested 28-year-old Sean Haber for criminal damage to state supported property and resisting arrest. The other suspects got away.

If you have any information Police ask that you call the department or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers.

