Advertisement

Off-duty officer saves man from heart attack at Home Depot

By KOVR Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MODESTO, Calif. (KOVR) - An off-duty officer in California says he was in the right place at the right time when a stop at Home Depot turned into a call to save a man’s life.

For Christina Ewell and her husband, Leonid Kasperovich, a casual Thursday morning trip to Home Depot took a near deadly turn Oct. 1 when Kasperovich suffered a heart attack.

“We were looking at 4-by-4s when all of a sudden, he put up his hands to rest. But instead of resting, he fell face first into the lumber and began to hyperventilate,” Ewell said.

“I’M HERE TO HELP” You do not need a badge to save someone’s life. On October 1st, Officer Matt Denton was off duty...

Posted by CHP - Modesto on Tuesday, October 6, 2020

That was when off-duty California Highway Patrol Officer Matthew Denton jumped into action.

“She said, ‘He’s not breathing. He’s not breathing.’ So, at that point, I notice that he begins to turn blue,” Denton said.

The officer started doing CPR on the Home Depot floor, instructing Ewell how and when to perform mouth-to-mouth. It worked. Kasperovich was saved and taken to the hospital by paramedics shortly afterward.

“At first, it was just a sense of ‘Oh my gosh, he’s going. I’m losing him.’ And I was holding his head in my hands, watching him go,” Ewell said. “He saved my husband’s life.”

The family is forever grateful for Denton’s actions.

“We’d be at a morgue. We’d be at a funeral parlor right now, if it weren’t for Officer Denton,” Ewell said.

Though Denton is being hailed as a hero, the officer says he was just in the right place at the right time.

“It wasn’t about being a police officer. It was about being a human being. I knew if I didn’t act and didn’t use the skills that I knew how to do, that I’ve been trained to do, this guy would most likely lose his life,” he said. “For me, it was kind of a God moment: right time, right place.”

CHP Modesto says the incident is a reminder of how CPR training can save lives, and the department is urging people to learn the emergency technique.

Copyright 2020 KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Off-duty officer performs CPR on floor of Home Depot to save man from heart attack

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
Though the officer from California is being hailed as a hero, he says he was just in the right place at the right time.

News

Kegel Harley-Davidson hosts toy drive

Updated: 1 hours ago

National

Doctor says Trump won’t transmit virus, stays mum on tests

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
In a memo, the doctor stated that Trump had reached day 10 from the onset of symptoms, had been free of fever for well over 24 hours, and that all symptoms had improved.

News

WCHD hosts mobile COVID-19 test site in Rockford Public Schools administration building

Updated: 1 hours ago

Latest News

News

Dozens gather at Lockwood Park for Fall on the Farm

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Winnebago County Health Department pushes community to drive-thru flu clinic

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Community leaders spread mental health awareness

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Kegel Harley-Davidson hosts toy drive

Updated: 2 hours ago
While the holiday season is still a bit far off, Kegel Harley-Davidson wants to make sure every child in the Rockford area gets something fun underneath the tree.

News

Dozens gather at Lockwood Park for Fall on the Farm

Updated: 3 hours ago
Every Saturday this month, the free event becomes an autumnal adventure land with wagon trips around the grounds, pony rides, a petting zoo, and the chance to pick your own pumpkin to take home and decorate.

News

Winnebago County Health Department pushes community to drive-thru flu clinic

Updated: 3 hours ago
Every Saturday through the end of October, the Winnebago County Health Department welcomes people to get their annual vaccine at no cost.