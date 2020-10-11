Kegel Harley-Davidson hosts toy drive

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While the holiday season is still a bit far off, Kegel Harley-Davidson wants to make sure every child in the Rockford area gets something fun underneath the tree.

To do their part, the Kegel family hosted a Toys for Tots toy drive, where motorcycle lovers could ride up in style, eat delicious brats and leave a present or donation to help bring the holiday spirit to those in need.

Even though COVID-19 prevented the planned department chili cook-off, those behind the event say the day was still a rousing success.

“Every kid deserves a present at Christmas," Chelsea Dadez with Kegel Harley-Davidson said. "Just because your family might not be able to do it financially, we still want to see the joy in children’s faces and being a part of something that can help make that happen, especially this year, when so many people have been out of work, it’s pretty moving.”

