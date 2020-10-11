Advertisement

Dozens gather at Lockwood Park for Fall on the Farm

Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As leaves start to change color, and the delicious smells of pumpkin and apple treats hit the air, Lockwood Park is joining in on the fun with Fall on the Farm.

Every Saturday this month, the free event becomes an autumnal adventure land with wagon trips around the grounds, pony rides, a petting zoo, and the chance to pick your own pumpkin to take home and decorate.

While this year’s festivities are scaled back due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s no shortage of fun.

“I think it’s special here because everything is so spread out and we have the horseback riding trail rides and pony rides as well," Program and Animal Coordinator at Lockwood Park Nicole Cabe said. "It’s just a fun place to be and people can move around the park as they want to, there’s a lot of space.”

