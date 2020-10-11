Auburn girls tennis sweeps NIC-10 meet for second straight title

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - For the second straight year, Auburn girls tennis won the NIC-10 championship.

The Knights were led by senior and 2019 2A State Runner-up Belen Nevenhoven as they swept all five brackets.

#1 Singles: Nevenhoven (Auburn) def. Aucutt (Guilford) 6-0, 6-0

#2 Singles: Pham (Auburn) def. Provance (Hononegah) 6-1, 6-3

#1 Doubles: Park/Thompson (Auburn) def. Schindler/Anderson (Hononegah) 6-4, 6-0

#2 Doubles: Harned/Trapp (Auburn) def. Abbott/Flynn (Belvidere North) 6-3, 6-1

#3 Doubles: Feng/Wang (Auburn) def. Glime/Hansmeier (Hononegah) 6-0, 6-2

