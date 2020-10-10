Rockford WWII vet celebrates his 100th birthday on Friday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Who doesn’t love a parade? Especially when that parade is for Rockford’s newest centenarian with quite an amazing story to tell.

Kaare Nevdal was born in Norway on October 9, 1920. After living through the Nazi occupation, Nevdal escaped by fishing boat to England in 1941. Leaving his mother and family behind.

Joining the Norwegian Air Force during World War II, Kaare and his wife came to Rockford in 1948. He’s lived here ever since. Kaare is a 55-year member of the Kiwanis Club of Rockford and was amazed at all of the life long friends that paid him a visit on his special day.

Kaare says, “I think it is overwhelming. It is hard to stay humble. This is fantastic. But, I am not surprised because I live in such a wonderful country."

