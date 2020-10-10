New coalition forms to save Riverview Ice House from closing

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -Stateliners from around the region are joining together together fighting to keep the 45-year-old Riverview Ice House open.

Local lawmakers, business owners, and the community formed a new coalition to help save the ice house. Chairperson of the Rock River Development Partnership Peter Provenzano along with his wife have pledged $3.4 million to help renovate and expand Riverview Ice House.

This comes as the Rockford Park District made a recommendation in September to consider closing the rink and consolidating all ice sports to the Carlson Arena in Loves Park.

The Rockford Park District responded saying they will be making recommendations to the board on Tuesday adding in part these recommendations will free up operational and capitol dollars to further invest in this priority areas for the community.

