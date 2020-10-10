Advertisement

New coalition forms to save Riverview Ice House from closing

Stateliners from around the region are joining together together fighting to keep the 45-year-old Riverview Ice House open.
By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -Stateliners from around the region are joining together together fighting to keep the 45-year-old Riverview Ice House open.

Local lawmakers, business owners, and the community formed a new coalition to help save the ice house. Chairperson of the Rock River Development Partnership Peter Provenzano along with his wife have pledged $3.4 million to help renovate and expand Riverview Ice House.

This comes as the Rockford Park District made a recommendation in September to consider closing the rink and consolidating all ice sports to the Carlson Arena in Loves Park.

The Rockford Park District responded saying they will be making recommendations to the board on Tuesday adding in part these recommendations will free up operational and capitol dollars to further invest in this priority areas for the community.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Twitter tightens limits on candidates ahead of US election

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The social platform will remove tweets that encourage violence or call for people to interfere with election results.

News

2nd presidential debate is officially canceled

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The third debate, scheduled for Oct. 22 in Nashville, Tennessee, is still on.

News

WCHD: 195 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
81 schools in the county have confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the WCHD.

News

Impostor scammers strike pretending to be Amazon employees

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Scammers try to get you to act before you think by creating a sense of urgency. Don’t fall for it.

Latest News

News

Extradition fight continues in Kenosha protest shootings

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
John Pierce, an attorney for Rittenhouse, said there was “no reason to rush” and questioned Wisconsin prosecutors' motivation for pursuing the charges.

News

Rockford CDL Driver Services facility to reopen Tuesday

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Out of an abundance of caution, the facility was closed because of an employee who tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Rockford virtual 5k starts Saturday

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The fee is $30, and $15 for kids 12-year-old and under.

News

Boone Co. adds 38 cases of COVID-19

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
There are no areas of concern in Boone County.

News

DCFS updates online system for reporting child abuse and neglect

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Reports to DCFS have increased, with September 2020 remaining about 18 percent below 2019.

News

WCHD releases hospital visitor restrictions

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
These restrictions go into effect Monday, Oct. 12.