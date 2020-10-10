Lutheran grad Womack playing for a second chance

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Even when an athlete loses their ability to compete, that passion and desire never wavers.

For Lutheran grad Peyton Womack, even spending years away from the sport he loves is not going to hold him back.

“It was a tough process and that was a really big setback,” said Womack.

Three years ago, Womack was being groomed as a freshman to be Olivet Nazarene’s next starting quarterback. Unfortunately, that was the last time he was on a collegiate football field.

“I collided arms with a defensive lineman and I felt a sharp pain right there and the trainer told me it’s really rare because that’s a baseball injury,” Womack said.

Following Tommy John surgery and more than a year of rehab, Womack is now trying to make a comeback. He’s playing with the Rockford Revolution semi-pro team and trying to make a case to any college program that will take him.

“It’s definitely been a long haul," said Womack. "I’ve struggled. I haven’t played a single snap of football and I’m going into my fourth year of college so it’s definitely been a long time coming.”

The former Crusaders QB has the Revolution within one win of a Northern Lights Football League championship after throwing the game winner in overtime last week. He says all he cares about is playing football.

“I love the game of football," Womack said. "You ask anyone, I’m always down to play football anywhere with whoever it is and with this, I just feel like I’m gaining experience and working with what I have.”

