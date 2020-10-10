Advertisement

Lutheran grad Womack playing for a second chance

Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Even when an athlete loses their ability to compete, that passion and desire never wavers.

For Lutheran grad Peyton Womack, even spending years away from the sport he loves is not going to hold him back.

“It was a tough process and that was a really big setback,” said Womack.

Three years ago, Womack was being groomed as a freshman to be Olivet Nazarene’s next starting quarterback. Unfortunately, that was the last time he was on a collegiate football field.

“I collided arms with a defensive lineman and I felt a sharp pain right there and the trainer told me it’s really rare because that’s a baseball injury,” Womack said.

Following Tommy John surgery and more than a year of rehab, Womack is now trying to make a comeback. He’s playing with the Rockford Revolution semi-pro team and trying to make a case to any college program that will take him.

“It’s definitely been a long haul," said Womack. "I’ve struggled. I haven’t played a single snap of football and I’m going into my fourth year of college so it’s definitely been a long time coming.”

The former Crusaders QB has the Revolution within one win of a Northern Lights Football League championship after throwing the game winner in overtime last week. He says all he cares about is playing football.

“I love the game of football," Womack said. "You ask anyone, I’m always down to play football anywhere with whoever it is and with this, I just feel like I’m gaining experience and working with what I have.”

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Rockford Christian senior starts up tennis program

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 9:45 PM CDT
The Royal Lions just completed their first regular season in girls tennis thanks in large part to one senior.

Sports

Chicago Blackhawks parting with Cup-winning G Corey Crawford

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 3:12 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Chicago Blackhawks will not re-sign goaltender Corey Crawford in free agency, potentially signaling a more extensive rebuild for one of the NHL’s marquee franchises.

Sports

Class 1A Oregon Regional - Girls Golf

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 10:50 PM CDT

Sports

Class 1A Byron Regional - Girls Golf

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 10:46 PM CDT

Latest News

Sports

Class 2A Sterling Regional - Girls Golf

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 10:44 PM CDT

Sports

Heintzelman, Dixon capture back-to-back regional championships

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 8:34 PM CDT
|
By Joe Olmo
Rochelle’s Megan Thiravong and Oregon’s Ava Hackman advanced to sectionals as individuals.

Sports

Rockford Co-Op beats Harlem by one stroke to win second straight girls golf regional

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 8:18 PM CDT
Harlem’s Brighton Young earned medalist honors. The senior was the only golfer to shoot below par, finishing with a 71 (-1).

Sports

Boylan holds off Winnebago to win first girls golf regional since 2013

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 8:02 PM CDT
|
By Joe Olmo
Boylan sophomore Ella Greenberg earned medalist honors, shooting a 75.

Sports

NIU releases 6-game football schedule set to begin Nov. 4

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 7:35 PM CDT
One month from now, college football will be back in Northern Illinois. NIU will open its season in DeKalb when the Huskies face Buffalo on Wednesday, Nov. 4 in a rematch of the 2019 conference championship.

Sports

Dakota boys golf wins first regional title in school history

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 8:13 PM CDT
Dakota boys golf won its first regional plaque in school history on Tuesday at the 1A Pearl City Regional.