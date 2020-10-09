YMCA Strong Challenge

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - YMCA invites you to join free challenge to reenergize spirit, mind and body!

Sick and tired of feeling sick and tired in these COVID-19 times? The YMCA of Rock River Valley invites all in the community to participate in a free five-week STRONG challenge designed to help transform spirit, mind and body.

The challenge is simple - commit to 20 minutes of movement, five days a week for five weeks. It starts October 19 and runs through November 22. We will share ideas each week along with providing motivation and accountability. There is also a private Facebook group for participants to share and engage online.

Everyone in the community is invited to workout wherever you are. You don’t have to be a Y member or visit the Y to participate. Join the free challenge online at rockriverymca.org/strong.

Workouts will be tracked on the Y app. Go to your app store and search for YMCA of Rock River Valley.

