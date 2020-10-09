Advertisement

YMCA Strong Challenge

Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - YMCA invites you to join free challenge to reenergize spirit, mind and body!

Sick and tired of feeling sick and tired in these COVID-19 times? The YMCA of Rock River Valley invites all in the community to participate in a free five-week STRONG challenge designed to help transform spirit, mind and body.

The challenge is simple - commit to 20 minutes of movement, five days a week for five weeks. It starts October 19 and runs through November 22. We will share ideas each week along with providing motivation and accountability. There is also a private Facebook group for participants to share and engage online.

Everyone in the community is invited to workout wherever you are. You don’t have to be a Y member or visit the Y to participate. Join the free challenge online at rockriverymca.org/strong.

Workouts will be tracked on the Y app. Go to your app store and search for YMCA of Rock River Valley.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Region 4 to return to Phase 4 of Restore Illinois

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
On Sept. 2, additional mitigations were implemented after the region increased its positivity rate to a 7-day rolling positivity rate of 9.6 percent.

News

Harlem School District superintendent recommends remote learning

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Morris recommends all Harlem students move to remote learning beginning Nov. 30 until Jan. 15, 2021.

News

Winter on the horizon: Threats to outdoor dining

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Courtney Sisk
Restaurant owners scramble to come up with ideas to stay afloat as indoor dining is prohibited and temperatures start to drop.

23 News This Morning

October 9 & 10 birthdays

Updated: 3 hours ago
October 9 & 10 birthdays

Latest News

News

Nik’s Wish helps furnish apartment, with a magical twist

Updated: 3 hours ago
Providing wishes from a giant genie lamp, a local organization made one cancer patient’s dream come true with help from a unique prop.

News

Light Up the Park event cancelled for 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
In a Facebook post, they released that their was no way the parade could happen safely during the pandemic

News

Bella Luna Bakery to close physical store

Updated: 4 hours ago
If you have an event or holiday party, and would like some of your favorite Bella Luna baked goods, you can visit the Bella Luna Facebook page.

News

Rockford Art Museum hosts 76th Midwestern Biennial Art Show

Updated: 5 hours ago
The exhibition will open for free Friday, October 9th.

News

State Representative works to keep the Byron Exelon plant open

Updated: 5 hours ago
In August, Exelon announced it would be retiring the Byron and Dresden power plants by the fall of 20-21.

News

Rockford’s Use of Force subcommittee submits recommendations to the city

Updated: 5 hours ago
Rockford’s Use of Force committee is sending its recommendations to mayor Tom McNamara after reviewing the Rockford Police Department’s use of force policy.