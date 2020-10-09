Workweek to end on extremely windy, warm note

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The winds of change have been blowing over the past 24 hours in the Stateline, but not nearly to the extent they’ll be blowing over the next 24 hours. Amid a wind shift to the north and eventually northeast Thursday, temperatures took a bit of a step back, though remained warm and eminently comfortable. The 73° high temperature Thursday still comes in well above the normal high temperature of 66° for October 8.

Winds are already in the process of shifting Thursday Evening, and the shift will continue through the remainder of the night. As winds become more southeasterly early Friday, they’ll concurrently be strengthening. By the time the sun rises Friday Morning, wind gusts of 15 to 20 miles per hour will be possible, ensuring that warming will be swift as soon as the sun comes up.

Breezy conditions will be with us as we start the day. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Winds will only continue to strengthen as the morning goes on, and will continue to shift in the process. Come midday, winds will be nearly due southerly, allowing temperatures to continue to surge. By the noon hour, temperatures are likely to be flirting with 80° as winds gust to 20 to 25 miles per hour.

Winds will continue to strengthen as the morning goes on, ultimately producing gusts above 20mph by Noon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Further strengthening of the wind is to continue in the afternoon. Ultimately, winds will top off in the 30 to 30 mile per hour range. The day’s full sunshine and gusty winds should send temperatures as high as 83° Friday Afternoon, a reading 17° above normal, though not in any danger of threatening records for the date.

After a somewhat lengthy hiatus, smoke from western wildfires will overspread our skies during the day Friday, something with which we’ve become all too familiar over the past several weeks. Though not likely to be in thick concentrations, the smoke will give the sky a hazy appearance at times, but could also produce a vibrant sunrise and sunset Friday!

After a somewhat lengthy hiatus, smoke from western wildfires appears likely to make a return Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Thin smoke may still be around through the early evening, possibly yielding a gorgeous sunset as a result. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Winds won’t be as much of a factor Saturday, so it might take a bit more effort to reach into the 80s, but another day of full sunshine should be enough for us to at least reach the 80° mark. Sunday’s likely to feature a few more clouds, but temperatures are still likely to at least be in striking distance of 80° once again.

A cold front’s passage Monday is to bring the area its only rain chances of not just the week, but likely the next ten days. Much bigger changes in the temperature department are in the offing late next week into next weekend.

While each of the next seven days will feature above normal temperatures, a more seasonable regime sets in toward next weekend. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

