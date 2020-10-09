Winter on the horizon: Threats to outdoor dining

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On 75 degree days outdoor dining is seamless, yet an inevitable drop in temperature is on the horizon. Restaurant owners scramble to come up with ideas to stay afloat, again. As Winnebago County remains with indoor dining restrictions, it begs the question, what outdoor tent and space heating options are there?

“It’s going to be very difficult without indoor dining, we may not survive," says Joe D’Astice, the owner of Woodfire Brick Oven Pizza in downtown Rockford. “We are not set up here for any outdoor tent.”

D’Astice said neighboring stores are generous enough to offer space in front of their business for outdoor tables. The restaurant, like many others, sits on State Street, which offers little sidewalk and parking lot space. While the stateline had a dry and sunny summer, the weather is bound to turn. “We’d have to be strictly carry-out," said D’Astice.

“We want to make sure that restaurants who are utilizing right of way space such as sidewalks are still maintaining ADA access," said Rockford City Community and Economic Development Director Karl Franzen.

Franzen says there are zoning issues that could prevent businesses from operating outside. Blocking sidewalk space or intersection sightlines are just a few restrictions. He says the Rockford Fire Department will work with businesses to ensure tents are properly set, and space heaters are safely utilized. Franzen also says operating in winter can come down to needed funding for those tents and heating devices.

The City streamlined the permitting process for restaurants and businesses, and offers an Economic Loan Program. Franzen says several restaurant owners recently reached out with ideas and proposals, a move he suggests anyone with ideas does. If you have ideas, or need help email businessfirst@rockfordil.gov

“We certainly want to continue with our public health precautions so that our positivity rate goes down, and that we can reopen the indoor dining as we go into the winter months," said Franzen. "But again, any flexibility that we have to support our small businesses, particularly those restaurants and hospitality industry that have been so hard hit, the City is going to support that.”

Many restaurant owners like D’Astice fear it won’t be enough.

“If all the other businesses are open, we need to be open," said D’Astice. "If schools are open, we need to be open.”

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara and State Representative Maurice West sent a letter to Governor J.B Pritzker’s office to ask for loosened restrictions for restaurant owners. The two local leaders say restaurants and bars are unfairly targeted.

