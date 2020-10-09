WCHD: 195 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 195 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and four more deaths on Friday.

This brings the total number of cases to 7,458 from 7,263 on Thursday. The current seven-day rolling positivity rate is now 10.1 percent.

“All data are provisional and subject to change. For more info, visit: https://dph.illinois.gov/covid19,” the Winnebago County Health Department said.

The total deaths now stand at 160 stemming from COVID-19. The health department also reported a 96.6 percent recovery rate.

A region in Illinois reaches warning level when the seven-day positivity rate among cases rises above 8 percent.

81 schools in the county have confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the WCHD. The schools total 292 cases of COVID-19, 74 among teachers and staff with 218 from students.

Winnebago County- Joint Information Center (Winnebago County- Joint Information Center)

Schools in red text are new additions to the list, according to the Winnebago County- Joint Information Center.

