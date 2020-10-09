Advertisement

WCHD: 195 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

81 schools in the county have confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the WCHD.
The CDC says COVID-19 will be a Top 10 leading cause of death for 2020. Data from 2018, the most recent year available, indicates the virus will rank third behind heart disease and cancer.
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 195 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and four more deaths on Friday.

This brings the total number of cases to 7,458 from 7,263 on Thursday. The current seven-day rolling positivity rate is now 10.1 percent.

“All data are provisional and subject to change. For more info, visit: https://dph.illinois.gov/covid19,” the Winnebago County Health Department said.

The total deaths now stand at 160 stemming from COVID-19. The health department also reported a 96.6 percent recovery rate.

A region in Illinois reaches warning level when the seven-day positivity rate among cases rises above 8 percent.

81 schools in the county have confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the WCHD. The schools total 292 cases of COVID-19, 74 among teachers and staff with 218 from students.

Winnebago County- Joint Information Center
Winnebago County- Joint Information Center(Winnebago County- Joint Information Center)

Schools in red text are new additions to the list, according to the Winnebago County- Joint Information Center.

