WCHD: 195 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths
81 schools in the county have confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the WCHD.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 195 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and four more deaths on Friday.
This brings the total number of cases to 7,458 from 7,263 on Thursday. The current seven-day rolling positivity rate is now 10.1 percent.
“All data are provisional and subject to change. For more info, visit: https://dph.illinois.gov/covid19,” the Winnebago County Health Department said.
The total deaths now stand at 160 stemming from COVID-19. The health department also reported a 96.6 percent recovery rate.
A region in Illinois reaches warning level when the seven-day positivity rate among cases rises above 8 percent.
81 schools in the county have confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the WCHD. The schools total 292 cases of COVID-19, 74 among teachers and staff with 218 from students.
Schools in red text are new additions to the list, according to the Winnebago County- Joint Information Center.
Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.