Warmth continues through weekend, followed by gradual temperature decline

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Folks, this is it! The 83 degree high temperature Friday has a very high chance of being 2020′s last 80 degree day. We will come close both days for the upcoming weekend. Then changes begin Monday with our next chance for rain.

83° will go down as the high temperature for Friday, October 9. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

If Friday ends up being the last 80 degree day of the season, that will be three of the past four years in which the last 80 degree day fell on October 9. We will have to see how this weekend goes because it is still possible we could hit 80 degrees, Saturday especially. Saturday starts with southerly winds, but a weak cold front will shift winds from the north early afternoon. Sunday will follow with partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid 70s.

Mostly sunny skies and above normal temperatures will be around Saturday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

While Sunday will remain dry, there will be a few more clouds in our skies then. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Another cold front move through Monday, becoming breezy with cooler temperatures, showers and possibly even a thunderstorm. Skies clear out overnight with breezy conditions returning to north central Illinois Tuesday.

Changes begin Monday with an approaching cold front to bring us rain. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Milder weather remains through Wednesday with forecast highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees, which is still above normal for this time of the year. The bigger changes arrive beginning late Thursday and Friday. At this time next week, we are forecasting high temperatures in the lower 50s, a good 9 to 10 degrees below normal.

Well-above normal this weekend followed by gradual declines in temperatures. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Signs are pointing for high chances of below normal temperatures to dominate much of the Midwest going into the latter half of October, which means many days in the 50s are likely along with several nights in the 30s.

Below normal temperatures will be the name of the game going into the next few weeks. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Gradual temperature declines are in store. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

