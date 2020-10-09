Advertisement

Warmth continues through weekend, followed by gradual temperature decline

By Ethan Rosuck
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Folks, this is it! The 83 degree high temperature Friday has a very high chance of being 2020′s last 80 degree day. We will come close both days for the upcoming weekend. Then changes begin Monday with our next chance for rain.

83° will go down as the high temperature for Friday, October 9.
83° will go down as the high temperature for Friday, October 9.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

If Friday ends up being the last 80 degree day of the season, that will be three of the past four years in which the last 80 degree day fell on October 9. We will have to see how this weekend goes because it is still possible we could hit 80 degrees, Saturday especially. Saturday starts with southerly winds, but a weak cold front will shift winds from the north early afternoon. Sunday will follow with partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid 70s.

Mostly sunny skies and above normal temperatures will be around Saturday.
Mostly sunny skies and above normal temperatures will be around Saturday.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)
While Sunday will remain dry, there will be a few more clouds in our skies then.
While Sunday will remain dry, there will be a few more clouds in our skies then.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Another cold front move through Monday, becoming breezy with cooler temperatures, showers and possibly even a thunderstorm. Skies clear out overnight with breezy conditions returning to north central Illinois Tuesday.

Changes begin Monday with an approaching cold front to bring us rain.
Changes begin Monday with an approaching cold front to bring us rain.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Milder weather remains through Wednesday with forecast highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees, which is still above normal for this time of the year. The bigger changes arrive beginning late Thursday and Friday. At this time next week, we are forecasting high temperatures in the lower 50s, a good 9 to 10 degrees below normal.

Well-above normal this weekend followed by gradual declines in temperatures.
Well-above normal this weekend followed by gradual declines in temperatures.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Signs are pointing for high chances of below normal temperatures to dominate much of the Midwest going into the latter half of October, which means many days in the 50s are likely along with several nights in the 30s.

Below normal temperatures will be the name of the game going into the next few weeks.
Below normal temperatures will be the name of the game going into the next few weeks.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)
Gradual temperature declines are in store.
Gradual temperature declines are in store.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Ethan's Friday Forecast -- 10/9/2020

Updated: 57 minutes ago

Forecast

Warm With Plenty Of Sunshine This Weekend

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Aaron Wilson
Warm With Plenty Of Sunshine This Weekend

Forecast

Workweek to end on extremely windy, warm note

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Mark Henderson
An amazing end to the workweek is likely to carry into the weekend

News

Mark's Thursday Forecast -- 10/8/2020

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 6:21 PM CDT

Latest News

Forecast

Picture Perfect This Thursday

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 6:29 AM CDT
|
By Aaron Wilson
Picture Perfect This Thursday

Forecast

Modest cooling arrives Thursday ahead of unseasonable warmth’s arrival Friday

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 7:21 PM CDT
|
By Mark Henderson
Warm, dry weather isn't going anywhere anytime soon!

News

Mark's Wednesday Forecast -- 10/7/2020

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 7:21 PM CDT

Forecast

Warmth Continues Through The Weekend

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:47 AM CDT
|
By Aaron Wilson
Warmth Continues Through The Weekend

Forecast

Cold front to bring Stateline modest changes Wednesday and Thursday

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 7:07 PM CDT
|
By Mark Henderson
Gorgeous weather's not going anywhere anytime soon. 80s still are a good bet late in the week.

Forecast

Mark's Tuesday Forecast -- 10/6/2020

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 6:48 PM CDT