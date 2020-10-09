Winnebago Co. Health Department orders The Filling Station to stop indoor dining

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - John Scanlan, owner of The Filling Station, tells WIFR the Winnebago County Health Department is ordering his restaurant to stop indoor dining Friday.

The WCHD has ordered the restaurant to stop indoor dining, but Scanlan’s attorney said they will remain open. According to a non-compliance notice, the WCHD says the restaurant needs to remain closed for 24 hours and may resume curbside and carry out after 24 hours, per Executive Order No. 52.

Region 1, which includes Boone, Ogle, Stephenson and Winnebago Counties have a seven-day rolling positivity rate that is a little more than 10 percent. Until it averages 6.5 percent for three consecutive days, indoor dining will not return. Scanlan says his restaurants initially complied with all mandates and continues requiring masks and distanced tables.

He said the Winnebago County Heath Department recently paid them a visit when he talked to WIFR on Wednesday. The Filling Station received a verbal warning. Scanlan says he worries about his license being revoked.

“You want to know the truth? I can give you the keys we can lock the doors and you own the place,” Scanlan told WIFR on Wednesday.

We reached out to the Winnebago County health department’s Dr. Sandra Martell, who provided a written statement. She says the department will continue with enforcement procedures set by an executive order.

“We obviously have a problem, my sister had the COVID, thankfully, she got through it. Is this something that is going to run its course or are businesses going to have a slow death,” Scanlan said.

