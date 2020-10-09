Advertisement

State Representative works to keep the Byron Exelon plant open

Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A local lawmaker launches a new website aimed at saving the Byron Exelon nuclear plant.

90th District State Representative Tom Demmer has started the Save Byron website. It provides the latest news and numbers on the economic impact of the Byron generating station. It also has a list of contacts and a plan for action on the website. According to the site, there are 727 plant employees and more than 38 million dollars paid in taxes annually. In August, Exelon announced it would be retiring the Byron and Dresden power plants by the fall of 20-21.

