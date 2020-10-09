Rockford’s Use of Force subcommittee submits recommendations to the city

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford’s Use of Force committee is sending its recommendations to mayor Tom McNamara after reviewing the Rockford Police Department’s use of force policy.

Committee members say its been a long process, but it is something they’re proud to be a part of as Mayor McNamara asked the committee to review the police departments use of force policy. Members say a lot of public input went into their recommendations, and hope they will pass it.

“There’s a sense of satisfaction that we got through this process but we don’t want to let it go completely because there’s so much follow up,” said Rockford Community Relations Commissioner Jay Ware.

The use of force committee is scheduled to meet again in november.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.