Rockford virtual 5k starts Saturday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The 2nd Annual Rockford 5K Fun Run for the Family Peace Center will take place online, beginning Saturday.

The run is intended to make a difference in lives impacted by domestic violence. The race will go from Saturday, Oct. 10 to Sunday, Oct. 18.

All proceeds collected will go to the Rockford Family Peace Center, a multi-agency and co-disciplinary center that will provide services to victims of interpersonal violence in the community.

The fee is $30, and $15 for kids 12-year-old and under. You can find more information here.

