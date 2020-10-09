Advertisement

Rockford Christian senior starts up tennis program

Savannah Jackson
Savannah Jackson(WIFR)
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While some schools are moving to co-op’s and others are eliminating sports all together, Rockford Christian is adding to its athletics.

The Royal Lions just completed their first regular season in girls tennis thanks in large part to one senior.

Savannah Jackson is the one to thank for the Rockford Christian girls tennis program.

The senior says she had taken lessons for the first time over the summer and thought it’d be fun to play during the school year.

Jackson says RC Athletic Director Isaiah Johnson was hesitant at first, but once a coach was in place and enough girls were on board, Johnson and the IHSA granted the go-ahead in August.

She says it was a team effort to make the team happen.

“It wasn’t a lot, but I did, technically, have the idea," said Jackson. "I reached out to a few places and people to get it all started. I reached out to about five girls and they all had friends. So they all invited their friends. My mother, she had a few people in mind that she knew that played tennis, so I asked them too.”

Head coach Rob Buelte says most of the girls do not have any experience, but that’s fine with him.

“If we’re out there, screaming at them, do this, do that, that’s not going to get them hooked on tennis," said Buelte. "Get them so that they see it as fun out here, then the more fun they have, the more they’re going to want to play. The more they play, the better they’re going to get. We’re trying to get the memories of fun, not necessarily did they win every match. Just to get to them to see this as fun.”

