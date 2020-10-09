Rockford CDL Driver Services facility to reopen Tuesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford CDL Facility at 4734 Baxter Rd. will reopen on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

Out of an abundance of caution, the facility was closed because of an employee who tested positive for COVID-19. The facility has been thoroughly sanitized and disinfected, according to the Office of the Illinois Secretary of State.

As a reminder, Secretary of State Jesse White has extended expiration dates to Feb. 1, 2021, for driver’s licenses and ID cards so customers do not need to rush into Driver Services facilities. License plate stickers remain extended until Nov. 1.

If customers must visit a facility, they are encouraged to come prepared to wait outside due to social distancing, which limits the number of people inside a facility at one time.

Customers are also encouraged to conduct transactions online, such as renewing license plate stickers and obtaining replacement driver’s licenses and ID cards as well as safe driver renewals if possible. Those who do business online will not have to wait in line at a facility.

Customers and secretary of state employees are required to wear face masks. Social distancing measures are in place.

