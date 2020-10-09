Rockford Art Museum hosts 76th Midwestern Biennial Art Show

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Art Museum showcases work from over 70 artists across the Midwest at the 76th Midwestern Biennial Art Show.

The exhibition will open for free Friday, October 9th. The show gives focus to original artwork in all mediums. Director and curator Carrie Johnson says this is not only an opportunity to show the rest of the country the great artwork coming from the region, but also a chance to show off the diversity of the work taking place in the Midwest.

"It’s been so interesting to see artist journeys through COVID and some artist are very inspired and want to produce work that has to do with social injustice right now or what’s happening with the pandemic some artists aren’t really inspired at all. We got just the opposite so many people were so thrilled we were going through with this exhibition.”

