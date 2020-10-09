Advertisement

Nik’s Wish helps furnish apartment, with a magical twist

Published: Oct. 9, 2020
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Providing wishes from a giant genie lamp, a local organization made one cancer patient’s dream come true with help from a unique prop.

Volunteers with Nik’s Wish surprised breast cancer patient Bea with a brand new living room set for her new apartment and more than 500 dollars for appliances. However her wish came with a twist. The team made the delivery from a giant genie lamp. The founder of the Nikolas Ritschel foundation says while COVID-19 has posed serious problems for many of their traveling wishes, she is happy to still provide wishes for deserving young adults.

“I can help during the journey and I can try to make them smile and I can help them know they are loved and supported and they have a group of people behind them that want to help them through this journey,” said Kelli Ritschel, founder of the Nikolas Ritschel foundation, and Nik’s Wish.

