Light Up the Park event cancelled for 2020

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Loves Park officials made the decision today to cancel one of their largest events of the year because of the coronavirus.

Set to take place in November, officials with the city made the announcement that their Light Up the Parks event would not happen this year. In a Facebook post, they released that their was no way the parade could happen safely during the pandemic, and hope the tradition can come back bigger and brighter than ever before in 2021.

