IDPH: 2,818 new COVID-19 cases, 35 more deaths
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 2 – October 8 is 3.8 percent.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,818 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 35 additional confirmed deaths.
The deaths reported Friday include:
• Coles County: 1 female 90′s
• Cook County: 1 male 40′s, 1 female 60′s, 1 male 60′s, 2 males 70′s, 2 female 80′s, 3 males 80′s
• DuPage County: 1 male 60′s, 1 male 70′s
• Ford County: 1 male 90′s
• Lake County: 1 female 100+
• Logan County: 1 female 50′s
• Macon County: 1 male 80′s
• Marion County: 1 female 90′s
• Marshall County: 1 female 90′s
• McLean County: 1 male 50′s, 1 female 70′s
• Monroe County: 1 female 90′s
• Sangamon County: 1 male 60′s, 1 male 80′s
• St. Clair County: 1 female 80′s, 1 female 90′s
• Tazewell County: 1 female 60′s, 1 male 70′s, 2 males 80′s
• Warren County: 1 female 80′s
• Wayne County: 1 female 70′s
• Will County: 1 male 60′s, 1 male 90′s
• Williamson County: 1 male 70′s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 313,518 cases, including 8,945 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 2 – October 8 is 3.8 percent.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 71,599 specimens for a total of 6,177,379. As of Thursday night, 1,812 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 395 patients were in the ICU and 153 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
