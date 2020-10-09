Advertisement

IDPH: 2,818 new COVID-19 cases, 35 more deaths

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 2 – October 8 is 3.8 percent.
Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture
Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture(WIFR)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,818 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 35 additional confirmed deaths.

The deaths reported Friday include:

• Coles County: 1 female 90′s

• Cook County: 1 male 40′s, 1 female 60′s, 1 male 60′s, 2 males 70′s, 2 female 80′s, 3 males 80′s

• DuPage County: 1 male 60′s, 1 male 70′s

• Ford County: 1 male 90′s

• Lake County: 1 female 100+

• Logan County: 1 female 50′s

• Macon County: 1 male 80′s

• Marion County: 1 female 90′s

• Marshall County: 1 female 90′s

• McLean County: 1 male 50′s, 1 female 70′s

• Monroe County: 1 female 90′s

• Sangamon County: 1 male 60′s, 1 male 80′s

• St. Clair County: 1 female 80′s, 1 female 90′s

• Tazewell County: 1 female 60′s, 1 male 70′s, 2 males 80′s

• Warren County: 1 female 80′s

• Wayne County: 1 female 70′s

• Will County: 1 male 60′s, 1 male 90′s

• Williamson County: 1 male 70′s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 313,518 cases, including 8,945 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 2 – October 8 is 3.8 percent.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 71,599 specimens for a total of 6,177,379. As of Thursday night, 1,812 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 395 patients were in the ICU and 153 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

