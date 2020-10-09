Advertisement

Harlem School District superintendent recommends remote learning

Morris recommends all Harlem students move to remote learning beginning Nov. 30 until Jan. 15, 2021.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARLEM, Ill. (WIFR) - The Harlem School District superintendent is recommending a move to districtwide remote learning starting in November.

“With the fall and winter holidays approaching as well as the rise in positive cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County overall, I am recommending a proactive measure be taken to continue to keep the spread of the virus out of our schools,” Harlem School District Superintendent Julie Morris said in a recommendation letter Friday.

Pending Harlem School Board approval, Harlem School District students will no longer learn in-person in the fall winter come Nov. 30.

“Social gatherings, children returning from colleges, family and friends from outside the region and household increases the risk for community spread and school transmission,” Morris said.

Morris recommends all Harlem students move to remote learning beginning Nov. 30 until Jan. 15, 2021. She adds that the district’s remote and hybrid in-person learning would resume Jan. 19. There will still be Thanksgiving and winter breaks.

“Non-certified support staff will also continue working, and we will work with union leadership as to what those duties will look like,” Morris said.

Morris said she’s bringing this proposal forward Friday, so staff and families have time to make arrangements if the school board approves.

“The goal is to alleviate the spread that may come after families and friends visit from outside of our region or people traveling to enjoy their holidays with family and friends outside of the region," Morris said.

The next Harlem School Board meeting is Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 6 p.m.

