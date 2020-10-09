Advertisement

Four year old killed in car crash in the Town of Clinton

Divers of both vehicles were hospitalized for injuries
The drivers of both vehicle, as well as a 4 year old were transferred to a Janesville hospital. The 4 year old died as a result of the injures. Both drivers are currently recovering.
The drivers of both vehicle, as well as a 4 year old were transferred to a Janesville hospital. The 4 year old died as a result of the injures. Both drivers are currently recovering.
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 5:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Clinton, Wisc. (WIFR) - A four year old is dead after a traffic accident in northern Rock County.

At 6:15 PM Thursday night, police responded to a two vehicle crash in the Town of Clinton. A vehicle was traveling east on Highway 67, between South Larson Road and South State Highway 140, and swerved off the road. The driver then overcorrected the car, heading into oncoming traffic, hitting another vehicle head on.

The drivers of both vehicle, as well as a 4 year old were transferred to a Janesville hospital. The 4 year old died as a result of the injures. Both drivers are currently recovering.

