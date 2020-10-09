Advertisement

Family of 21-year-old Tyris Jones speaks out following officer involved shooting in Rockford

Family, friends, and lawyers plea for answers and accountability.
By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -Family and friends of 21-year-old Tyris Jones speak publicly for the first time following last Friday’s officer involved shooting in Rockford saying they want answers and accountability.

On October 2, Rockford Police attempted to pull Jones over for a traffic stop. Investigators say Jones sped off, hit another vehicle and ran away from that crash. Police added that Jones then approached another driver and appeared to pull out a weapon, and only then did officer Dominik McNiece shot Jones.

“No matter what the circumstances were my son is laying in a hospital bed right now fighting for his life by his self," Jone’s mother Rebecca Jackson. "No one’s at his bedside but those nurses and those doctors.”

Police say Jones was wanted on several warrants including aggravated domestic battery. The Winnebago-Boone County Integrity Task Force is investigating.

