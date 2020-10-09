Advertisement

Boone Co. adds 38 cases of COVID-19

There are no areas of concern in Boone County.
Boone County, Illinois
Boone County, Illinois(WIFR)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - There are now a total of 1,336 positive COVID-19 cases in Boone County as an additional 38 cases were announced Friday.

Of those cases, 1,074 have recovered and 24 have died. Here is the breakdown of Boone County positive cases and deaths by age:

  • 0-9 years old: 55 positive cases
  • 10-19 years old: 152 positive cases
  • 20-29 years old: 266 positive cases and 1 death
  • 30-39 years old: 181 positive cases
  • 40-49 years old: 253 positive cases and 1 death
  • 50-59 years old: 194 positive cases and 1 death
  • 60-69 years old: 109 positive cases and 4 deaths
  • 70-79 years old: 72 positive cases and 8 deaths
  • 80-89 years old: 39 positive cases and 5 deaths
  • 90-99 years old: 14 positive cases and 3 deaths
  • 100 years old or older: 1 positive case

You can find more information here.

There are no areas of concern in Boone County. Health officials continue to recommend testing for asymptomatic contacts of COVID-19 cases. Testing should also be considered for individuals with potential exposures such as those attending large gatherings and those traveling from high incidence areas.

If asymptomatic individuals are being tested, specimens should be collected 5 – 9 days after the last potential exposure. Testing has played a key role in Boone County in identifying cases of COVID-19 and supporting contact tracing to prevent the transmission.

