Bella Luna Bakery to close physical store

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After nearly 10 years of serving the community, the Bella Luna Bakery in Rockford becomes the latest covid casualty, closing the doors of its physical store.

The bakery is saying goodbye after difficulties surfaced for many locally owned shops during the pandemic, however the shop owners plan to go back to their roots offering baked goods for special events across the Stateline. Owners say due to the lack of in house clientele, staying open wasn’t an option.

“It kind of breaks our heart because we have been very much involved in the downtown revitalization, and we were very excited about this corridor and with the embassy suites but everything is shut down and people are just not walking in the door.”

If you have an event or holiday party, and would like some of your favorite Bella Luna baked goods, you can visit the Bella Luna Facebook page.

