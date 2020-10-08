Woman taken to hospital after Rockford shooting
The investigation is ongoing and police ask residents to avoid the area.
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A woman has been taken to a local hospital after a shooting in Rockford Thursday morning.
The Rockford Police Department is conducting a shooting investigation on the 1300 block of 15th Avenue. The investigation is ongoing and police ask residents to avoid the area.
Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.