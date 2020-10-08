Advertisement

Woman taken to hospital after Rockford shooting

The investigation is ongoing and police ask residents to avoid the area.
WIFR
WIFR(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 9:53 AM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A woman has been taken to a local hospital after a shooting in Rockford Thursday morning.

The Rockford Police Department is conducting a shooting investigation on the 1300 block of 15th Avenue. The investigation is ongoing and police ask residents to avoid the area.

