Woman taken to hospital after Rockford shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A woman has been taken to a local hospital after a shooting in Rockford Thursday morning.

The Rockford Police Department is conducting a shooting investigation on the 1300 block of 15th Avenue. The investigation is ongoing and police ask residents to avoid the area.

