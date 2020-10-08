Advertisement

The Comeback Kids: Justin Carner and Pete DuFoe

The owner and general manager of Velvet Robot Coffee Lab are bringing a new experience to downtown Rockford.
The owner and general manager of Velvet Robot Coffee Lab are bringing a new experience to downtown Rockford.(Ethan Rosuck)
By Ethan Rosuck
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you’re a coffee lover and are looking for a new place to get that cup of joe, look no further than Velvet Robot Coffee Lab. Located in downtown Rockford, it’s a one-of-a-kind shop owned and managed by two comeback kids.

When you walk in, chances are high you will hear an active blender and witness a whole lot of whipped cream being put on several varieties of coffee drinks at the shop. The Velvet Robot brand didn’t start in Rockford but owner Justin Carner knew this was something the Forest City needed.

Carner says, “So I was managing a coffee house and I just started making cold brews. We came across this really good one and I knew how to market it so we brought it to the farmer’s market and it blew up. And instantly it was kind of like okay it went from a side hussle and now I can quit my job and this is what I do.”

Born in Rockford, Carner moved away and back several times. The most recent journey back, he returned from Chattanooga, Tennessee where the Velvet Robot brand took shape. He also has a cooking background, thanks in-part to his late father, who was a former chef.

Each day there is a new special 'frap' such as this one that was featured on October 3.
Each day there is a new special 'frap' such as this one that was featured on October 3.(Velvet Robot Coffee Lab)

“Being from here, I knew the kind of place that Rockford wanted. I knew the diversity of Rockford, I knew that the city wasn’t being served properly and so we were like alright hey we can do that. We can create a space that fosters diversity and creativity and is for everybody,” Carner says. When be brought the brand here, you could first find it at Rockford City Market, as the coffee would sell out each week.

Carner capitalized on that success by setting up shop at the Rockford indoor City Market building in downtown Rockford. But he needed some help and that’s where Pete DuFoe comes in. “When we were doing the market, there would be a few Fridays where Justin would have to go back to Chattanooga to check on his shop over there. I always told Justin, let me handle the market, don’t even worry about it. He trusts me, so I did it a few Fridays. That’s where I gained his trust in me that I could run his shop," DuFoe says.

A Harlem grad and former teacher, DuFoe is the general manger at Velvet Robot and spends most of his time making drinks and turning Carner’s ideas into reality. DuFoe Says, “Justin’s creative side, his brain can work tremendous. I’m very creative as well so we can connect with each other saying oh that’s a great idea like tweak this and it comes to fruition.”

While they both come from very different background, they both agreed on the coffee lab’s mission and purpose, something they say other coffee shops do not offer. “I had just been to so many coffee shops that were very minimalistic and me as a creative, I didn’t thrive there. We weren’t chasing anything, we aren’t trying to be cool. We just want to be a little weird and do different stuff. People walk in and they have an emotional reaction to the space that means so much to us. We didn’t want to be boring,” Carner says.

With the evolving coffee and food menu, customers can expect a welcoming presence in the shop. This is something that all Velvet Robot staff members want to make sure happens each day. DuFoe says, “Since I am running the front, we want to make sure that we are calling the customers by name. They’re a guest not a customer. We are open because of them, for them. Rockford needs to see that we’re not just a coffee shop, we’re a family.”

That family is in for the long haul, with hopes that its customers ride with them. Carner says, “Rockford is great because the people here are great. It’s changing! I think for so long, people would heap tons of negativeity on the city, but it’s time for people that live here to open their eyes and appreciate what they have because there are plenty of cities that are worse than this.”

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Comeback Kids

The Comeback Kids: Greg Taylor

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 4:36 PM CDT
|
By Ethan Rosuck
From owning his own business to being a personal chef, Greg Taylor is back in the Forest City ready to show the region what he has to offer.

Comeback Kids

The Comeback Kids: Andrea Wallace Noble

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 3:28 PM CDT
|
By Ethan Rosuck
If you’ve been on a hike or brought your kids to a class at Severson Dells, chances are high that you’ve talked to our next Comeback Kid Andrea Wallace Noble. Even during a pandemic, she’s keeping busy at the nature center living her childhood dream every day.

Comeback Kids

The Comeback Kids: Aija Penix

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 6:42 PM CDT
|
By Ethan Rosuck
Aija Penix’s life began in Rockford and while she went away for a bit. Now she’s back and ready to make an impact.

Community

'March on Stephenson' protest at Freeport City Hall planned for 1 p.m. Saturday

Updated: Jun. 5, 2020 at 9:27 AM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The protest is a "call for justice, police reform and comprehensive actions from local leaders to address systemic racism within the community."

Latest News

Community

Hononegah High School's Amy Jensen receives 2020 Outstanding Music Educator of the Year award

Updated: Jun. 4, 2020 at 12:02 PM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Jensen has been a Rockford area teacher since 1990.

Community

Bank of America pledges $1 billion to help fight racial inequality

Updated: Jun. 4, 2020 at 9:26 AM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Money will go to minority-owned small businesses and community programs.

Community

Clean up begins on Rockford Police District 1 headquarters after Saturday protests

Updated: May. 31, 2020 at 12:53 PM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The West Gateway Coalition showed up to help Public Works and Rockford police officers clean up Sunday morning.

Community

COVID-19 poses additional challenges for the hearing impaired

Updated: May. 27, 2020 at 10:42 PM CDT
|
By Shannon Kelly
For the deaf and hard of hearing community, important information regarding the coronavirus crisis comes from sign language interpreters.

Community

Rockford Park District cancels concert series, closes pools for the summer

Updated: May. 22, 2020 at 7:39 PM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The closures and cancellations are to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in our community.

Community

Hot Diggity Dog parade lifts the spirits of Anam Glen residents

Updated: May. 22, 2020 at 8:25 AM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Dressed up dogs and their owners marched by the resident's porches for the even on Thursday afternoon.