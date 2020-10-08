The Comeback Kids: Justin Carner and Pete DuFoe

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you’re a coffee lover and are looking for a new place to get that cup of joe, look no further than Velvet Robot Coffee Lab. Located in downtown Rockford, it’s a one-of-a-kind shop owned and managed by two comeback kids.

When you walk in, chances are high you will hear an active blender and witness a whole lot of whipped cream being put on several varieties of coffee drinks at the shop. The Velvet Robot brand didn’t start in Rockford but owner Justin Carner knew this was something the Forest City needed.

Carner says, “So I was managing a coffee house and I just started making cold brews. We came across this really good one and I knew how to market it so we brought it to the farmer’s market and it blew up. And instantly it was kind of like okay it went from a side hussle and now I can quit my job and this is what I do.”

Born in Rockford, Carner moved away and back several times. The most recent journey back, he returned from Chattanooga, Tennessee where the Velvet Robot brand took shape. He also has a cooking background, thanks in-part to his late father, who was a former chef.

Each day there is a new special 'frap' such as this one that was featured on October 3. (Velvet Robot Coffee Lab)

“Being from here, I knew the kind of place that Rockford wanted. I knew the diversity of Rockford, I knew that the city wasn’t being served properly and so we were like alright hey we can do that. We can create a space that fosters diversity and creativity and is for everybody,” Carner says. When be brought the brand here, you could first find it at Rockford City Market, as the coffee would sell out each week.

Carner capitalized on that success by setting up shop at the Rockford indoor City Market building in downtown Rockford. But he needed some help and that’s where Pete DuFoe comes in. “When we were doing the market, there would be a few Fridays where Justin would have to go back to Chattanooga to check on his shop over there. I always told Justin, let me handle the market, don’t even worry about it. He trusts me, so I did it a few Fridays. That’s where I gained his trust in me that I could run his shop," DuFoe says.

A Harlem grad and former teacher, DuFoe is the general manger at Velvet Robot and spends most of his time making drinks and turning Carner’s ideas into reality. DuFoe Says, “Justin’s creative side, his brain can work tremendous. I’m very creative as well so we can connect with each other saying oh that’s a great idea like tweak this and it comes to fruition.”

While they both come from very different background, they both agreed on the coffee lab’s mission and purpose, something they say other coffee shops do not offer. “I had just been to so many coffee shops that were very minimalistic and me as a creative, I didn’t thrive there. We weren’t chasing anything, we aren’t trying to be cool. We just want to be a little weird and do different stuff. People walk in and they have an emotional reaction to the space that means so much to us. We didn’t want to be boring,” Carner says.

With the evolving coffee and food menu, customers can expect a welcoming presence in the shop. This is something that all Velvet Robot staff members want to make sure happens each day. DuFoe says, “Since I am running the front, we want to make sure that we are calling the customers by name. They’re a guest not a customer. We are open because of them, for them. Rockford needs to see that we’re not just a coffee shop, we’re a family.”

That family is in for the long haul, with hopes that its customers ride with them. Carner says, “Rockford is great because the people here are great. It’s changing! I think for so long, people would heap tons of negativeity on the city, but it’s time for people that live here to open their eyes and appreciate what they have because there are plenty of cities that are worse than this.”

