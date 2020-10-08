Advertisement

Snake breaks record for largest Burmese python captured In Florida

The snake is a record-breaking 18-foot, 9-inch Burmese python. The largest ever captured in Florida.
The snake is a record-breaking 18-foot, 9-inch Burmese python. The largest ever captured in Florida.(Source: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission)
By Sebastian Otero, WWSB
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WWSB/Gray News) - Members of the Python Action team and the South Florida Water Management District Python Elimination Program captured a record-breaking 18-foot, 9-inch Burmese python.

Ryan Ausburn and Kevin Pavlidis caught the snake weighing a whopping 104 pounds.

The Miami Herald reports the python breaks the state record by an inch.

Officials with Fish and Wildlife say the removal of this female snake is a triumph for Florida’s native wildlife and habitats and a great example of teamwork to remove nonnative pythons from the ecosystem.

For more information about the Python Action Team visit, MyFWC.com/Python.

Copyright 2020 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

13 charged in plots against Michigan governor, police

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
The FBI quoted one of the accused as saying Whitmer “has no checks and balances at all. She has uncontrolled power right now. All good things must come to an end.”

News

Appeals Court blocks extension of Wisconsin absentee ballot deadline

Updated: moments ago
|
By Todd Richmond
A federal appeals court has blocked a decision to extend by six days the deadline for counting absentee ballots in Wisconsin. Democrats will almost certainly appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

News

Mayor McNamara, Rep. West ask Gov. Pritzker to move Region 1 to Tier 1 status

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
“This recent move straight to Tier 2 status will mean the end of many of our small restaurants,” the letter said.

News

Man found guilty of 1st degree murder

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Rockford Police Department officers initially arrived to a shooting on the 900 block of North Rockton Avenue.

Latest News

News

The importance of contact tracing

Updated: 56 minutes ago

News

Boone Co. reports 24 new cases of COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
Testing has played a key role in Boone County in identifying cases of COVID-19 and supporting contact tracing to prevent the transmission.

National Politics

Next Trump-Biden debate now uncertain as rival camps argue

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden is rejecting President Donald Trump’s proposal to push back their remaining two debates in the wake of Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis, and the Democrat says it’s not up to Trump to set the schedule.

News

Boone County health leaders stress importance of contact tracing

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brittany Karlin
Health department leaders say contact tracing can be an effective tool in controlling COVID-19. but who are the people tracking those who might be infected?

National Politics

Next presidential debate up in the air

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
It’s suddenly up in the air when the next presidential debate, or maybe debates, may take place.

News

WCHD: 173 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate at 9.8%

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The health department also reported a 96.5 percent recovery rate.