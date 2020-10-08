Advertisement

Rockford Park District hosts 2020 Kick Throw Go challenge

Prizes for winners were provided by the Chicago Bears
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Park District and USA Football teamed up for a special event at Hicks Memorial Sports Par

After the corona virus modified the 2020 Rockford Park District youth football season, local kids finally have the chance to show off their skills. The football Kick Throw and Go Skills Challenge was held Wednesday. Boys and girls from all around the stateline area competed in different football skills challenges, in their first chance to compete this season.

“This was an event created by usa football you know earlier this spring due to the pandemic they came up with a way to keep kids active a way for kids to compete while social distancing at the same time,” said Park District manager of youth sports LaMont Jones.

Prizes were provided by the Chicago Bears which included autographed hats and pictures from the players.

