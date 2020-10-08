Advertisement

Rockford man indicted for aggravated criminal sexual abuse

During the investigation, Adrian T. Ryder was identified as a suspect.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Winnebago County grand jury returned an indictment against a 21-year-old Rockford man for aggravated criminal sexual abuse from an Aug. 27 incident.

The Rockford Police Department was sent to Javon Bea Hospital at 2400 N. Rockton Ave. for a report of a sexual assault. During the investigation, Adrian T. Ryder was identified as a suspect.

The case was reviewed by the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office and charges were authorized.

Ryder is currently scheduled to appear in front of Judge Joseph G. McGraw on Nov. 17 at 9 a.m. in Courtroom B in the Winnebago County Criminal Justice Center.

