Rockford Co-Op beats Harlem by one stroke to win second straight girls golf regional
STERLING, Ill. (WIFR) - With regional tournaments being conducted within COVID regions, many area high schools had to make long trips to play this week. Most of the NIC-10 had to drive an hour or more to Sterling to golf at Emerald Hills on Wednesday. The Rockford Co-Op made the business trip worth it, beating conference rival Harlem by one stroke to win back-to-back regional plaques.
Harlem’s Brighton Young earned medalist honors. The senior was the only golfer to shoot below par, finishing with a 71 (-1).
Belvidere Co-Op’s Coe Walberg, Sycamore’s Brianna Chamoun, Sterling’s Maddie Pink, and Kaneland’s Katharine Marshall all advanced to sectionals as individuals.
Team Leaderboard
- Rockford Co-Op - 368*
- Harlem - 369*
- Belvidere Co-Op - 391
- Kaneland - 396
- Sterling - 418
- Hononegah - 425
- Sycamore - 433
Individual Leaderboard
- Brighton Young (Harlem) - 71
- Kayla Sayyalinh (Rockford Co-Op) - 77
- Reese Stovall (Harlem) - 84
- Coe Walberg (Belvidere Co-Op) - 88*
- Ahna Doherty (Rockford Co-Op) - 91
- Brianna Chamoun (Sycamore) - 91*
- Maddie Pink (Sterling) - 91*
- Katherine Marshall (Kaneland) - 94*
- Emily Skiba (Kaneland) - 96
- Megan Redig (Belvidere Co-Op) - 96
*=Advances to sectionals
Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.