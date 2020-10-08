Rockford Co-Op beats Harlem by one stroke to win second straight girls golf regional

STERLING, Ill. (WIFR) - With regional tournaments being conducted within COVID regions, many area high schools had to make long trips to play this week. Most of the NIC-10 had to drive an hour or more to Sterling to golf at Emerald Hills on Wednesday. The Rockford Co-Op made the business trip worth it, beating conference rival Harlem by one stroke to win back-to-back regional plaques.

Harlem’s Brighton Young earned medalist honors. The senior was the only golfer to shoot below par, finishing with a 71 (-1).

Belvidere Co-Op’s Coe Walberg, Sycamore’s Brianna Chamoun, Sterling’s Maddie Pink, and Kaneland’s Katharine Marshall all advanced to sectionals as individuals.

Team Leaderboard

Rockford Co-Op - 368* Harlem - 369* Belvidere Co-Op - 391 Kaneland - 396 Sterling - 418 Hononegah - 425 Sycamore - 433

Individual Leaderboard

Brighton Young (Harlem) - 71 Kayla Sayyalinh (Rockford Co-Op) - 77 Reese Stovall (Harlem) - 84 Coe Walberg (Belvidere Co-Op) - 88* Ahna Doherty (Rockford Co-Op) - 91 Brianna Chamoun (Sycamore) - 91* Maddie Pink (Sterling) - 91* Katherine Marshall (Kaneland) - 94* Emily Skiba (Kaneland) - 96 Megan Redig (Belvidere Co-Op) - 96

*=Advances to sectionals

