Puppies dress up for Halloween parade

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Dogs of all shapes and sizes flaunted their new duds at Green Castle of Mulford in Loves Park. They are owned by volunteers and staff at Northern Illinois Hospice. Organizers say the costume parade is a great way to usher in the spooky season. Everyone stayed socially distanced, but left with a smile.

“Today is a reminder that there are joyful moments in each day," said Green Castle of Mulford Social Service Coordinator Monica Grasse. "Some days you have to really look harder than others but we are really excited that today is a day where its easy to find the happy and were soaking it up”

