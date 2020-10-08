Advertisement

Pecatonica U.S. Bank branch will not reopen

Meanwhile, the Sterling and West Douglas location in Freeport will reopen in the future.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PECATONICA, Ill. (WIFR) - U.S. Bank will be withdrawing from a few Stateline communities with the permanent closure of several area branches.

The U.S. Bank on Main Street in Pecatonica and the Rock Falls location on First Avenue have both been temporarily closed due to the pandemic. According to U.S. bank spokesperson Evan Lapiska, they will not be reopening.

Lapiska said the branch closures are in response to changing customer preferences and behaviors. In addition to the Pecatonica and Rock Falls branches, the Freeport branch on West Galena is scheduled to close on Jan. 2.

Meanwhile, the Sterling and West Douglas location in Freeport will reopen in the future.

