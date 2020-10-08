Advertisement

OSF Healthcare offers drive-thru flu shot

Available by appointment only
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The flu shot remains the best defense against seasonal illnesses like the flu. OSF’s Guilford Square location is making it easier by offering drive thru flu shots for those 18 and older. They are available by appointment only, from 9 to noon every Wednesday and Friday throughout the month of October. Doctors there say this year is more important than ever to get your flu shot.

“The chance of getting the flu and COVID at the same time is there and I think if you were to get both those illnesses at the same time, you’d be very ill," said OSF Family Physician Sarah Whelan. "So we want to minimize any risk of getting COVID and becoming hospitalized from that disease by taking out other factors that can contribute.”

