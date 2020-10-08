Advertisement

NJ postal worker accused of throwing out hundreds of pieces of mail, including ballots

By Christina Fan
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST ORANGE, N.J. (WCBS) - Investigators have accused a New Jersey postal worker of dumping empty election ballots, political fliers and other types of mail over the course of a one-week period.

WCBS reports Nicholas Beauchene resigned from his job less than four months after he was hired after being accused of tossing 627 pieces of first-class mail.

The lack of mail confused some who lived along Beauchene’s mail route in Essex County.

“We were wondering what happened,” Judy Simon of West Orange said. “We kept going out thinking was it going to come later and later, and then it didn’t come until yesterday.”

Investigators claimed Beauchene made the dumps between Sept. 28 and Oct. 2. The mail was destined for addresses in the townships of Orange and West Orange.

Authorities were tipped off when people reported finding mounds of discarded mail while throwing out the trash. Howard Dinger of Arlington made a discovery in his dumpster on Friday.

“To have that all go in the trash like that was, in my mind, really ridiculous,” Dinger said.

Prosecutors said Beauchene was the only person working that route on those days. The letters were placed back into the mail stream for delivery.

Beauchene hasn’t commented on the case, and family members at his home in Kearny declined to say anything on the matter.

Prosecutors claim Beauchene admitted to the accusations, but they don’t believe he had a political motive.

Copyright 2020 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mike Pence fly bobblehead unveiled

Updated: moments ago
|
By WIFR Newroom
This new bobblehead joins a continually growing lineup that captures 2020 in bobblehead form.

National

‘This is not a bad dream’: New hurricane menaces Louisiana

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Gov. John Bel Edwards is using telephone and text messages to urge Louisiana residents to prepare for Hurricane Delta.

National

Rep. Bill Flores (R-TX) reacts to the vice presidential debate

Updated: 13 minutes ago

News

Cherry Valley announces trick-or-treat hours

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The village asks residents to adhere to guidelines.

National Politics

Next Trump-Biden debate now uncertain as rival camps argue

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden is rejecting President Donald Trump’s proposal to push back their remaining two debates in the wake of Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis, and the Democrat says it’s not up to Trump to set the schedule.

Latest News

National Politics

COVID-19 relief pushes U.S. budget deficit to a record $3.1T

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
New, eye-popping federal budget figures show an enormous $3.1 trillion deficit in the just-completed fiscal year, a record swelled by coronavirus relief spending that pushed the tally of red ink to three times that of last year.

National

AP source: Titans told not to hold any in-person activities

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By TERESA M. WALKER
Tennessee was told players could not gather together for any in-person activities either at the club’s facility or elsewhere a day before several Titans worked out at a private school, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Thursday.

National

The Mystery Box: Employees say job receiving and shipping packages didn’t deliver

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Rachel DePompa
The Better Business Bureau calls mystery box job listings "one of the most active scams out there right now" and warns people to be careful accepting jobs shipping packages.

National

The Mystery Box

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Better Business Bureau calls mystery box job listings "one of the most active scams out there right now" and warns people to be careful accepting jobs shipping packages.

National Politics

DOJ appeals decision blocking TikTok ban

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CNN staff
The Trump administration has been attacking TikTok for months because of its ties to China.

News

NIU cancels spring break, in-person commencement

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Students will be able to find more information on their spring courses beginning Oct. 15 on MyNIU.