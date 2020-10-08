NIU releases 6-game football schedule set to begin Nov. 4

DeKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - There was no promise for spring football. There was no guarantee for a football season at all. The Mid-American Conference was the first NCAA FCS conference to postpone football and one of the last to bring it back for a condensed fall season. On Wednesday, the MAC and Northern Illinois University released its six-game conference-only schedule starting the first week of November.

One month from now, college football will be back in Northern Illinois. NIU will open its season in DeKalb when the Huskies face Buffalo on Wednesday, Nov. 4 in a rematch of the 2019 conference championship. The Huskies play their first two games of the season at home. It will be the first of three straight Wednesday night football games for NIU, before the schedule moves to Saturdays beginning Nov. 28. This year’s MAC Championship game will be played on Friday, Dec. 18 at Ford Field in Detroit.

In a press release, NIU states fans inside Huskie Stadium will be limited to the immediate family of the student-athletes. No other fans will be allowed in-person, however, there will be an opportunity for fans to purchase life-sized cardboard cutouts of themselves, to be placed in the stands. The university will provide more information on the cardboard cutout program at a later time.

NIU 2020 Football Schedule

Wednesday, Nov. 4 vs. Buffalo Wednesday, Nov. 11 vs. Central Michigan Wednesday, Nov. 18 at Ball State Saturday, Nov. 28 at Western Michigan Saturday, Dec. 5 vs. Toledo Saturday, Dec. 12 at Eastern Michigan Friday, Dec. 18 MAC Championship Game - Detroit, MI

Game times and broadcast information is still to be determined.

