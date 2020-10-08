NIU cancels spring break, in-person commencement

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - Spring semester classes at Northern Illinois University will be taught in-person, online or a combination of both methods of instruction.

Courses will end one week early, according to a Thursday email from Beth Ingram, executive vice president and provost of Northern Illinois University, per the Northern Star.

There will be no spring break this semester at NIU. Instead, the university will offer students, faculty and staff a three-day weekend beginning March 12, and one additional non-instructional closure day, according to the Northern Star.

The university approved to adjust the Spring 2021 calendar at a Wednesday University Council meeting. Final exams will be held on April 24 and April 26 through April 30, according to the email, per the Northern Star.

Students will be able to find more information on their spring courses beginning Oct. 15 at MyNIU. Course registration begins the first week of November.

The in-person commencement ceremony for December is also canceled and will be moved to the virtual ceremonies celebrating May, August and Dec. 2020 graduates this fall, according to the email. More information regarding the virtual ceremonies will be emailed to eligible graduates by Oct. 16, per the Northern Star.

For the spring semester, students living on-campus will be required to schedule move-in times and provide negative COVID-19 test results, similar to the process they followed in the fall semester, according to the email.

