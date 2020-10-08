Advertisement

NIU cancels spring break, in-person commencement

Students will be able to find more information on their spring courses beginning Oct. 15 on MyNIU.
Students and staff had their first classes of the fall semester.
Students and staff had their first classes of the fall semester.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - Spring semester classes at Northern Illinois University will be taught in-person, online or a combination of both methods of instruction.

Courses will end one week early, according to a Thursday email from Beth Ingram, executive vice president and provost of Northern Illinois University, per the Northern Star.

There will be no spring break this semester at NIU. Instead, the university will offer students, faculty and staff a three-day weekend beginning March 12, and one additional non-instructional closure day, according to the Northern Star.

The university approved to adjust the Spring 2021 calendar at a Wednesday University Council meeting. Final exams will be held on April 24 and April 26 through April 30, according to the email, per the Northern Star.

Students will be able to find more information on their spring courses beginning Oct. 15 at MyNIU. Course registration begins the first week of November.

The in-person commencement ceremony for December is also canceled and will be moved to the virtual ceremonies celebrating May, August and Dec. 2020 graduates this fall, according to the email. More information regarding the virtual ceremonies will be emailed to eligible graduates by Oct. 16, per the Northern Star.

For the spring semester, students living on-campus will be required to schedule move-in times and provide negative COVID-19 test results, similar to the process they followed in the fall semester, according to the email.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mike Pence fly bobblehead unveiled

Updated: moments ago
|
By WIFR Newroom
This new bobblehead joins a continually growing lineup that captures 2020 in bobblehead form.

News

Cherry Valley announces trick-or-treat hours

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The village asks residents to adhere to guidelines.

News

Ill. Board of Higher Education selects DFI fellows, goal of diversity at schools

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
IBHE is using $1.46 million to support 103 fellows, who were chosen from 20 participating DFI institutions across the state.

News

Appeals Court blocks extension of Wisconsin absentee ballot deadline

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Todd Richmond
A federal appeals court has blocked a decision to extend by six days the deadline for counting absentee ballots in Wisconsin. Democrats will almost certainly appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Latest News

News

Heavy police presence outside Riverside Apts. in Rockford

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Police have not shared why they are at the apartments located at 1905 W Riverside Blvd. at 12:30 p.m.

News

IDPH: More than 3K new COVID-19 cases, 32 deaths added

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 310,700 cases, including 8,910 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

News

First human West Nile virus death in Ill.

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Currently, 24 human cases of West Nile virus have been reported in Illinois.

News

Loves Park cancels ‘Light Up the Parks’ parade

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The city plans to hold the event in November of 2021.

News

2 children seriously injured after Thursday morning fire

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The Rockford Fire Department is still on scene at 600 Furman St.

News

Woman killed in robbery attempt, Rockford PD open homicide investigation

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The investigation is ongoing and police ask residents to avoid the area.