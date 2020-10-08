Modest cooling arrives Thursday ahead of unseasonable warmth’s arrival Friday
Multiple days of 80°+ temperatures remain on track
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For a second consecutive day, temperatures topped out at 76° in Rockford Wednesday, continuing a trend of eminently comfortable weather our region’s been experiencing this week. It’s also a fourth consecutive day featuring unlimited sunshine, a streak sure to continue for several days to come.
We’ll cool quickly Wednesday Night thanks to a dry air mass in place, as well as clear skies and light winds. As a result, we’ll have farther to go to make it back into the mid-70s Thursday, especially considering our winds are to be blowing out of the north, which characteristically lends itself to cooler temperatures. Still, underneath the day’s unlimited sunshine, we should still have no trouble reaching the lower 70s in the afternoon, levels well above the 66° considered to be normal on October 8.
The cooling here’s to be modest, and, more importantly, extremely temporary. That’s because winds are to quickly shift to the south Friday, and will blow with a good deal of gusto, which will allow for strong warming to take place. By day’s end, it appears likely, if not nearly certain, that temperatures will have ascended into the 80s.
That’s not likely the only 80° we’re to see this week. Signs continue to point to another day in the 80s Saturday, and a run toward 80° isn’t inconceivable Sunday either. 80s in October shouldn’t come as much of a surprise to us. Typically, the month sees two days with temperatures reaching the 80° mark. In fact, back in 1947, the Stateline basked in a whopping 13 days of 80°+ warmth! Though readings the next several days are more typical of what we’d expect in mid to late August, it’s hardly unprecedented. Records are in no jeopardy whatsoever.
The pattern’s to remain dry for some time to come, which should allow farmers a good opportunity to continue their harvests of their 2020 crops. Compared to last year, farmers are enjoying a much more productive harvest in the early going compared to last year. Illinois farmers are well ahead of last year’s pace in harvesting both corn and soybeans, but still lag the 5-year average pace slightly. In Wisconsin, however, farmers are enjoying success not only compared to last year, but compared to average as well.
Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.