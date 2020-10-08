Modest cooling arrives Thursday ahead of unseasonable warmth’s arrival Friday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For a second consecutive day, temperatures topped out at 76° in Rockford Wednesday, continuing a trend of eminently comfortable weather our region’s been experiencing this week. It’s also a fourth consecutive day featuring unlimited sunshine, a streak sure to continue for several days to come.

Wednesday was the fourth day in a row to feature unlimited sunshine, with several more days ahead. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

We’ll cool quickly Wednesday Night thanks to a dry air mass in place, as well as clear skies and light winds. As a result, we’ll have farther to go to make it back into the mid-70s Thursday, especially considering our winds are to be blowing out of the north, which characteristically lends itself to cooler temperatures. Still, underneath the day’s unlimited sunshine, we should still have no trouble reaching the lower 70s in the afternoon, levels well above the 66° considered to be normal on October 8.

Northerly winds Thursday will bring our temperatures down just a bit, though will still likely reach the lower 70s thanks to another day of full sun. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The cooling here’s to be modest, and, more importantly, extremely temporary. That’s because winds are to quickly shift to the south Friday, and will blow with a good deal of gusto, which will allow for strong warming to take place. By day’s end, it appears likely, if not nearly certain, that temperatures will have ascended into the 80s.

Winds shift to the south on Friday, and will blow with gusto, sending temperatures soaring into the 80s amid unlimited sun once again. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

That’s not likely the only 80° we’re to see this week. Signs continue to point to another day in the 80s Saturday, and a run toward 80° isn’t inconceivable Sunday either. 80s in October shouldn’t come as much of a surprise to us. Typically, the month sees two days with temperatures reaching the 80° mark. In fact, back in 1947, the Stateline basked in a whopping 13 days of 80°+ warmth! Though readings the next several days are more typical of what we’d expect in mid to late August, it’s hardly unprecedented. Records are in no jeopardy whatsoever.

80s in October are by no means unheard of. A typical October sees two days of 80s. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The pattern’s to remain dry for some time to come, which should allow farmers a good opportunity to continue their harvests of their 2020 crops. Compared to last year, farmers are enjoying a much more productive harvest in the early going compared to last year. Illinois farmers are well ahead of last year’s pace in harvesting both corn and soybeans, but still lag the 5-year average pace slightly. In Wisconsin, however, farmers are enjoying success not only compared to last year, but compared to average as well.

Farmers are having much more success harvesting their crops this year compared to last, though, in Illinois, they're a bit behind schedule compared to an average year. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Similarly, farmers in Illinois are enjoying a much more productive soybean harvest compared to last year, though still lagging the normal pace a bit. In Wisconsin, harvesting is occurring faster than usual. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

