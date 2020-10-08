Advertisement

Mike Pence fly bobblehead unveiled

This new bobblehead joins a continually growing lineup that captures 2020 in bobblehead form.
Phil Sklar Co-Founder and CEO National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum
Phil Sklar Co-Founder and CEO National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum(Phil Sklar Co-Founder and CEO National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum)
By WIFR Newroom
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has released a Mike Pence fly bobblehead on Thursday.

The bobblehead includes the fly on Vice President Pence’s head, a plexiglass-like barrier, and a removable mini fly swatter, according to Phil Sklar, co-founder and CEO of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.

This new bobblehead joins a continually growing lineup that captures 2020 in bobblehead form. On April 1, the Hall of Fame and Museum released the first bobblehead of Dr. Anthony Fauci, which became the Hall of Fame and Museum’s best-selling bobblehead within a week of being released. That was followed by bobbleheads of Dr. Deborah Birx, 12 Governors, Dr. Amy Acton, two Interpreters, and 35 different Essential Hero professions.

Those bobbleheads have raised over $275,000 and counting for the Protect The Heroes fund in support of the 100 Million Mask Challenge to get PPE to the nation’s healthcare workers. Other 2020-related bobbleheads include Carole and Howard Baskin, the Dr. Fauci Facepalm edition and bobbleheads of the other Presidential candidates.

The bobbleheads are only available in the online store at the following link.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Appeals Court blocks extension of Wisconsin absentee ballot deadline

Updated: moments ago
|
By Todd Richmond
A federal appeals court has blocked a decision to extend by six days the deadline for counting absentee ballots in Wisconsin. Democrats will almost certainly appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

News

Mayor McNamara, Rep. West ask Gov. Pritzker to move Region 1 to Tier 1 status

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
“This recent move straight to Tier 2 status will mean the end of many of our small restaurants,” the letter said.

News

Man found guilty of 1st degree murder

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Rockford Police Department officers initially arrived to a shooting on the 900 block of North Rockton Avenue.

News

The importance of contact tracing

Updated: 56 minutes ago

News

Boone Co. reports 24 new cases of COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
Testing has played a key role in Boone County in identifying cases of COVID-19 and supporting contact tracing to prevent the transmission.

Latest News

News

WCHD: 173 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate at 9.8%

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The health department also reported a 96.5 percent recovery rate.

News

Cherry Valley announces trick-or-treat hours

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The village asks residents to adhere to guidelines.

News

NIU cancels spring break, in-person commencement

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Students will be able to find more information on their spring courses beginning Oct. 15 on MyNIU.

News

Ill. Board of Higher Education selects DFI fellows, goal of diversity at schools

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
IBHE is using $1.46 million to support 103 fellows, who were chosen from 20 participating DFI institutions across the state.

News

Appeals Court blocks extension of Wisconsin absentee ballot deadline

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Todd Richmond
A federal appeals court has blocked a decision to extend by six days the deadline for counting absentee ballots in Wisconsin. Democrats will almost certainly appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.