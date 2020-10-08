Mike Pence fly bobblehead unveiled

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has released a Mike Pence fly bobblehead on Thursday.

The bobblehead includes the fly on Vice President Pence’s head, a plexiglass-like barrier, and a removable mini fly swatter, according to Phil Sklar, co-founder and CEO of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.

This new bobblehead joins a continually growing lineup that captures 2020 in bobblehead form. On April 1, the Hall of Fame and Museum released the first bobblehead of Dr. Anthony Fauci, which became the Hall of Fame and Museum’s best-selling bobblehead within a week of being released. That was followed by bobbleheads of Dr. Deborah Birx, 12 Governors, Dr. Amy Acton, two Interpreters, and 35 different Essential Hero professions.

Those bobbleheads have raised over $275,000 and counting for the Protect The Heroes fund in support of the 100 Million Mask Challenge to get PPE to the nation’s healthcare workers. Other 2020-related bobbleheads include Carole and Howard Baskin, the Dr. Fauci Facepalm edition and bobbleheads of the other Presidential candidates.

The bobbleheads are only available in the online store at the following link.

