Advertisement

Mayor McNamara, Rep. West ask Gov. Pritzker to move Region 1 to Tier 1 status

“This recent move straight to Tier 2 status will mean the end of many of our small restaurants,” the letter said.
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - City of Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara and State Representative Maurice West issued a letter to Gov. Pritzker asking for Region 1 to move from Tier 2 to Tier 1 status.

The request has been made in order to allow restaurants to maintain indoor dining capacity at 25 percent. The letter claims small businesses — including restaurants — are bearing the brunt of the recent move to Tier 2 mitigation status of the Restore Illinois Plan.

The letter goes on to say that Tier 2 mitigation, as originally designated, puts a narrow target on restaurants for mitigation.

“This recent move straight to Tier 2 status will mean the end of many of our small restaurants,” the letter said.

Like I said in an earlier post, there are many in our community working together to find a compromise. Thank you Thomas...

Posted by Paul Sletten on Thursday, October 8, 2020

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Man found guilty of 1st degree murder

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Rockford Police Department officers initially arrived to a shooting on the 900 block of North Rockton Avenue.

News

The importance of contact tracing

Updated: 54 minutes ago

News

Boone Co. reports 24 new cases of COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
Testing has played a key role in Boone County in identifying cases of COVID-19 and supporting contact tracing to prevent the transmission.

News

Boone County health leaders stress importance of contact tracing

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brittany Karlin
Health department leaders say contact tracing can be an effective tool in controlling COVID-19. but who are the people tracking those who might be infected?

Latest News

News

WCHD: 173 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate at 9.8%

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The health department also reported a 96.5 percent recovery rate.

News

Mike Pence fly bobblehead unveiled

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newroom
This new bobblehead joins a continually growing lineup that captures 2020 in bobblehead form.

News

Cherry Valley announces trick-or-treat hours

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The village asks residents to adhere to guidelines.

News

NIU cancels spring break, in-person commencement

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Students will be able to find more information on their spring courses beginning Oct. 15 on MyNIU.

News

Ill. Board of Higher Education selects DFI fellows, goal of diversity at schools

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
IBHE is using $1.46 million to support 103 fellows, who were chosen from 20 participating DFI institutions across the state.

News

Appeals Court blocks extension of Wisconsin absentee ballot deadline

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Todd Richmond
A federal appeals court has blocked a decision to extend by six days the deadline for counting absentee ballots in Wisconsin. Democrats will almost certainly appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.