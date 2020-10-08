Mayor McNamara, Rep. West ask Gov. Pritzker to move Region 1 to Tier 1 status
“This recent move straight to Tier 2 status will mean the end of many of our small restaurants,” the letter said.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - City of Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara and State Representative Maurice West issued a letter to Gov. Pritzker asking for Region 1 to move from Tier 2 to Tier 1 status.
The request has been made in order to allow restaurants to maintain indoor dining capacity at 25 percent. The letter claims small businesses — including restaurants — are bearing the brunt of the recent move to Tier 2 mitigation status of the Restore Illinois Plan.
The letter goes on to say that Tier 2 mitigation, as originally designated, puts a narrow target on restaurants for mitigation.
